Street Style Highlights From SS 2018 PWF

The Paris Fashion Week is one of the most anticipated ones during the fashion month. The timeless beauty of the City of Lights and the mesmerizing collections that designers present are a winning combination. French women have a unique sense of style. The Parisian chic is so effortlessly cool, that everyone wants to steal her style. The biggest French fashion houses such as Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Balmain and more already presented their Spring 2018 collections.

Paris is the place to be right now for the biggest celebrities and fashion influencers. They were all ready to show off their best outfits and parade for the paparazzi. The streets of Paris are full of stylish ladies dressed in eye-catching pieces from the most popular designers. Athleisure outfits are now more popular than ever, with most of the influencers rocking laid-back looks.

The Dior show, just like any other time had the most influential audience. Bloggers such as Camila Coelho and Aimee Song flaunted their most beautiful Dior dresses. Fashion influencer and designer Chiara Ferragni didn’t miss the chance to be a part of the event, and even brought her younger sister Valentina.

A standout piece that everyone seems to love during the PWF is red boots. Many of the biggest fashionistas rocked them, starting from chic booties in vibrant red, to over the knee elastic boots. These attention-grabbing shoes should become a part of your fall wardrobe. You can match them with a pair of jeans and check blazer, or with a vibrant floral dress. They will give a dose of freshness to your look. After all, these boots are approved by the most popular fashion bloggers. So that must mean something.

Take a look at the standout street style moments from SS 2018 Paris Fashion Week and get some inspo on how to style your favorite pieces this fall.