Street Style Highlights From SS 2018 Russia FW

Russian fashion is attracting more attention than ever. Now everyone wants to see what famous Russian designers have to show. During the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia that took place in Moscow, many trending designers got to show their collections. Showgoers followed the presentations of many already established brands and of many new rising stars. The country is currently on the way to becoming a real force of fashion thanks to geniuses such as Gosha Rubchinskiy. MBFW Russia happened between October 21 and 26.

Among the designers that are worth your attention, you will find names such as Alexandr Rogov, Mach & Mach, Turbo Yulia, Artem Shumov, Volchok, Yulia Turbo and more. All of them are already popular in Russia and are on the way to become big everywhere.

The best part about every fashion week is the street style. Guests and bloggers offer amazing looks that always attract all the attention. Just like fashionistas in Seoul and Tokyo, Russians also have a distinctive taste in fashion. The street style highlights are always full of vibrant pieces that you will only see in Moscow. Russians know how to dress with style in cold weather. Bloggers and trendsetters flaunted unique outwear that made their whole outfits.

The influencers in Moscow weren’t afraid to wear statement pieces. Most of the street style icons included a pop of color in their looks. This is a great styling tip that you can remember for the cold winter days. Simple monochromatic outfits look much better matched with a bold-colored scarf. Plaid patterns were dominant once again, seen in blazers, pants, and coats.

We chose some of the best street style looks seen during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Russia. Feast your eyes on some stunning outfits that offer a unique approach to fashion.

Street Style Highlights From SS 2018 Russia FW camel coat
Photo Credit: Style du Monde
