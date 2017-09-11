Fashion Gallery Trends

Street Style Highlights From The SS 2018 NYFW

By Updated on

Prev1 of 25

The New York Fashion Week took the fashion world by storm these days. A lot of new trends are involved in every NYFW. While we get to see the spring 2018 trends for the first time, street style icons show off the upcoming fall trends. The chic outfits that the fashion addicts flaunt on their way to the spring shows are an important style lesson for all of us.

The checks and the plaids dominated the streets this year. Check female suits, coats, and plaid blazers, are just a few of the pieces that will be in high demand this fall. Polka dots also had their moment in the spotlight on the streets of New York. It seems that in 2017 you can wear polka dot print all year long. This pattern was popular in the summer and now is among the biggest trends for fall 2017.

The streets of New York have become a place for fashion fun and freedom these days. The street style offerings of SS 2018 NYFW have shown a lot of diversity compared to the ones in February. There was a lot of political activism involved both on the runways and the streets. Back in February, the street style was a bit uninformed.

The visitors at the SS 2018 NYFW, on the other hand, made unique fashion choices. Some decided to use the last days of the sun and flaunt their chic summer ensembles. Others gave a sneak peek of their upgraded fall wardrobes. This year we had a chance to see miniskirts and crop tops as well as layered outfits with autumnal coats or blazers. The summer/fall fashion medley on the streets of New York is a true treat for the eyes.

Take a look at the street style highlights presented by the most stylish NYFW visitors. Feel free to take notes and bring them with you on your fall shopping seasons.

Street Style Highlights From The SS 2018 NYFW patterned sweatshirt, and leather skirt
Photo Credit: Ruben Chamorro
Prev1 of 25

Recent Posts

Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

Fashion

Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

Ladies and gentlemen, Jeremy Scott, the most daring and progressive designer is celebrating his 20th fashion anniversary. Not a single time Jeremy Scott has played on the safe side. You may not understand or like...

Street Style Highlights From The SS 2018 NYFW

Fashion Gallery Trends

Street Style Highlights From The SS 2018 NYFW

The New York Fashion Week took the fashion world by storm these days. A lot of new trends are involved in every NYFW. While we get to see the spring 2018 trends for the first...

Attention-Grabbing Fall Nail Art Ideas

Gallery Nails

Attention-Grabbing Fall Nail Art Ideas

We had some interesting nail trends this summer but is time to leave them behind. Get ready to paint your nails in deeper tones to match your fall ensembles. Every fashion-forward girl knows that nails...

Best Style Moments From A-Listers During NYFW

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Best Style Moments From A-Listers During NYFW

This year’s New York Fashion Week brought many celebrities to the events happening in the Big Apple. During this week, designers and models are not the only ones who get all the attention. The trendsetters...

Rag & Bone Skipped The SS 2018 NYFW For a Charitable Project

Fashion

Rag & Bone Skipped The SS 2018 NYFW For a Charitable Project

A growing list of designers has left the NYFW this year. Most of them are moving their shows to Paris and Los Angeles. Rag & Bone, on the other hand, isn’t leaving New York at all....