Street Style Highlights From The SS 2018 NYFW

The New York Fashion Week took the fashion world by storm these days. A lot of new trends are involved in every NYFW. While we get to see the spring 2018 trends for the first time, street style icons show off the upcoming fall trends. The chic outfits that the fashion addicts flaunt on their way to the spring shows are an important style lesson for all of us.

The checks and the plaids dominated the streets this year. Check female suits, coats, and plaid blazers, are just a few of the pieces that will be in high demand this fall. Polka dots also had their moment in the spotlight on the streets of New York. It seems that in 2017 you can wear polka dot print all year long. This pattern was popular in the summer and now is among the biggest trends for fall 2017.

The streets of New York have become a place for fashion fun and freedom these days. The street style offerings of SS 2018 NYFW have shown a lot of diversity compared to the ones in February. There was a lot of political activism involved both on the runways and the streets. Back in February, the street style was a bit uninformed.

The visitors at the SS 2018 NYFW, on the other hand, made unique fashion choices. Some decided to use the last days of the sun and flaunt their chic summer ensembles. Others gave a sneak peek of their upgraded fall wardrobes. This year we had a chance to see miniskirts and crop tops as well as layered outfits with autumnal coats or blazers. The summer/fall fashion medley on the streets of New York is a true treat for the eyes.

Take a look at the street style highlights presented by the most stylish NYFW visitors. Feel free to take notes and bring them with you on your fall shopping seasons.