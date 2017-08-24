The Street Style of The Trendiest Male Celebrities

Male celebrities showed many amazing looks lately. Unlike in the past, today more men care about their style. They are not afraid to accept and try new trends. The guys who dare to wear bold outfits are the ones who stand out in a crowd.

David Beckham is probably on the top of the best-dressed celebrities. The football star is known for his distinctive taste in fashion, and his ability to make everything look good. David is a real style icon and many men turn to his outfits for inspiration. His oldest son Brooklyn is also following his example. Pharrell Williams, on the other hand, is popular for his unconventional style. The singer always manages to put together outfits that look everything but ordinary.

Zayn Malik is another young trendsetter. He and his popular girlfriend Gigi Hadid are among the best-dressed couples in Hollywood. The former One Direction singer loves to play with different styles. Harry Styles, who was also a part of One Direction developed his signature style as well. The singer is winning many hearts with his unique outfits.

For their street style, male influencers tend to wear laid-back outfits. Their favorite piece of clothing is a good pair of jeans. They match it with cool shirts, sweaters, and tees. Bold jackets and great shoes or sneakers are a must-have for every fashion-forward male out there. Here are some of the best street-style looks delivered by celebrities such as Ryan Reynolds, Jared Leto, Ryan Gosling, David Beckham and more.

Tom Hiddleston