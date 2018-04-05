Stripes Are Taking Over

Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips Trends

Everywhere I look online and in stores, I see stripes, stripes, and more stripes. They are taking over the fashion world alongside their friend, the polka dot. There are so many vibe routes you can take with stripes, the possibilities are pretty much endless. I found this bold striped dress from H&M and I love how the stripes go different directions. I decided to mix it up a bit and pair it with white heels for a more mod pop. That dress sold out pretty fast but they have another version of it still available (below). I have also sourced out some other great striped dress picks for various vibes and occasions and found some cute ways to accessorize them as well.

 

My Look:  This is a great outfit to wear to a party.

Get This Pink & Black Striped Dress For $17.99 Here.

Get These White Mules For $115.00 Here.

Get This White Bag For $151.00 Here.

