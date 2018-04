If you need to attend a special event this spring or summer, you must be already looking for the perfect dress. Celebrities are loving lace dresses right now, so this sophisticated material should be on the top of your list. Flip through the images below to find your favorite design, so you can get some inspiration for your next big event.

Selena Gomez

Selena’s elegant Rodarte lace dress is next level. The feminine figure and gorgeous fabric would look amazing for a spring wedding.