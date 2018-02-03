Fashion Video

Style Predictions: The shoes From the Runways You’ll See Everywhere Soon

The shoes that dominated the runways are now ready to rule the streets. Here are our predictions for the styles that you are about to see everywhere soon.
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Recent Posts

10 Times Designers Trolled Fashion

You can sure have a Prada paper clip, Chanel boomerang, or Dolce and Gabbana art fridge if you are ready to spare hundreds and thousands of dollars on these ridiculously expensive items. Designers don't always...

Fresh Nail Art Ideas for Geometry Obsessives

If sharp lines and angles excite you, geometric mani is the one for you. From minimalistic lines to intricate shapes that perfectly blend together, take a look at these fresh geometric nail art ideas. Photo...

Baby Bangs Are 2018’s First Hair Trend

The newest celebrity hairstyles will make you rethink baby bangs. No other type of bangs can accent your eyebrows and open up your face like the baby ones. It's an edgy yet romantic change that...

Warm Yourself Up With Copper Balayage

Add warmth to your life with copper balayage. From mahogany and auburn to golden tones, there is a copper balayage for every complexion. Watch the video for inspiration. Photo By @barber_black_sheep/Instagram