Stylish Celebrity-Approved Ways To Wear Ankle Boots

Ankle boots are the perfect boots for this time of the year. We said hello to September and that means is time to start wearing ankle booties. At the beginning of the fall, we still have a chance to catch a sunny day. The ankle boots are just perfect for this kind of weather. They look very chic and it’s an absolute pleasure to style them. You could go with both heeled and flat ankle boots, depending on the occasion.

The ankle boots look amazing on both day and night outfits. Channel your Californian chic and pair your ankle boots with denim shorts, mini skirt or cute floral dress. If you have to layer go with a cool cardigan. The simplest way to flaunt your ankle boots is in combination with jeans and a blouse. Statement ankle booties can instantly elevate your look. You just need to get an attention-grabbing design. Besides patterned ankle boots, you could also opt for velvet ones. Velvet pieces are going to be a huge trend this fall, so the fashion-forward girls need to update their closet with velvet designs.

As you probably noticed, celebrities are obsessed with the athleisure style. Many famous It girls involved the ankle boots in their athleisure ensembles. Kim Kardashian West is the ultimate Yeezy chic with the oversized puffer jacket, sweatpants and white heeled pointed toe ankle boots. Her younger sister Kylie Jenner wore her heeled ankle boots with a baggy hoodie and a baseball cap. The greatest trendsetter of the young generation Gigi Hadid flaunted a sporty look with old-school lace-up boots for a walk around town.

This fall you could wear your ankle boots in multiple different ways. If you need an inspiration we’ve got you covered. Take a look at these celebrity-approved outfits to learn how to wear your booties like a true It girl.

Emily Ratajkowski