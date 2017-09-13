It’s time to get your scarves involved. You may not be a fan of the rainy days and low temperatures, but you have to love the fall fashion. We have to admit that fall has a special charm. You can layer clothes, you can accessorize and you can show off. The crazy temperatures in the winter won’t allow you to unbutton your coat, but the fall weather is just perfect to flaunt your stylish outfit.

Scarves are the best way to spice up your fall composite. There are multiple sizes, styles, and patterns and you can wear them in many different ways. You can never get bored of the same scarf. You’ll get a whole new look if you just tie it differently.

Small silk scarves in vibrant colors can turn the simplest outfit into an Instagram-worthy fashion moment. This tiny piece of accessory makes huge fashion statements. They will add a chic vibe to your look. Don’t hesitate to get a few in different colors and patterns.

On the other hand, oversized scarves can add life to your simple outfits. Blanket scarves are one of the most popular oversized scarves. This style is perfect for the late days of fall when the weather is cold.

If you prefer minimalist ensembles, opt for a plain gray or camel scarf. These pastel colors will look good in many combinations. On the other hand, a scarf with an attention-grabbing pattern can elevate your fall look in just seconds. You don’t even need to experiment much. Just place the scarf around your neck and snap a picture from your #ootd for the Gram.

Take a look at these stylish fall outfits with scarves and get an inspiration how to wear the ultimate fall accessory in the upcoming season.