Stylish Outfits To Make Your Puffer Jacket Look Cool

Updated on

The puffer jacket is the best piece of clothing that will keep you warm in winter. It isn’t the most stylish garment but at least is comfy and warm. Every single girl owns at least one just in case. Good news: puffer jackets are trending again. These jackets are joining the trends of ugly sneakers, oversized pants, and combat boots. Important note: Bloggers love them! And if you thought that there is no way to make the puffer look cool, you are wrong. Luxury designers are bringing back trends from the ’90s, making us want every single piece.

It all started with Balenciaga’s off-the-shoulder chic puff. Every single fashion blogger and influencer went crazy for this must-have piece. Demna Gvasalia is the leading designer of contemporary trends. So, he blessed us with another practical trend. Stella McCartney was there to follow with her featherless puffer jackets.

Large, fluffy puffs were on the streets of every single fashion-forward city last month. During the fashion weeks, bloggers and influencers styled it in a myriad of ways. Athleisure is one way to go. If you are bold enough to go out in a pair of track pants and heeled boots, your outfit will be a score. Involve your favorite puffer jacket – all eyes will be on you. Monochromatic looks are always safe and work well. Another thing that is trending recently is clashing colors. If you think you can pull this trend off, then go ahead and do it. Jeans and sneakers are always a good idea.

Here are some fashionable outfits that will help you make the puffer jacket look cool. It is that time of the year when you can bundle up in a warm coat and still look fierce.

Stylish Outfits To Make Your Puffer Jacket Look Cool green puffer jeans white sweatshirt
Photo Credit: Style Du Monde
