Stylish Tweed Outfits To Keep You Warm

Tweed is the warmest fashionable fabric you can find. Each year we look forward to the colder days when we get the chance to wear chic tweed pieces. This material has been around since forever. Some people even find it old-school. But the latest trends don’t agree with that. If you know the right ways to style a piece of clothing everything can look fashionable. The same thing applies to your favorite tweed skirt or coat. In the past few months, we saw many unwearable trends. Unlike all of those, this one is perfectly safe. You can never go wrong with a sophisticated tweed suit. It is the definition of elegance and class.

Karl Lagerfeld is one of the most renowned designers in the world. This fashion genius is in love with tweed. Karl even based Chanel’s magnificent Métiers d’Art 2018 on this material. He presented chic suits, skirts, dresses, jackets, and coats. This means that the fabric will be trending in the following year. In fact, all of the tweed pieces you have are timeless. This is not one of those trends that last for one season.

Tweed is a soft woven material that dates back to the English country clothes. Since then it went through a lot of alterations, to get to the way it looks today. There are many different tweed fabrics, done in various patterns and colors. Another great thing is that you can wear tweed designs every day, and you can wear them for elegant occasions. Chanel’s timeless suit is something that every woman should own in her closet.

A lot of designers reinvented this fabric in trendy looks for Fall/Winter 2017. In other words, it’s the time to take our favorite cozy fabric out of the closet. This thick material is not only meant to keep you warm. Thanks to famous fashion bloggers we can see many fresh ways on how to wear these pieces. Some found great ways to rock their chic skirts, while others flaunted long colorful coats. Most of them wore the ensembles with glittery boots, which is another huge trend for this season.

If you’ve been wondering how to make your tweed skirt chic again flip through the pictures below for more inspiration. You’ll see how the most famous bloggers styled this warm material this season, and you can even steal some of their secrets.