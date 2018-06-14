Summer Jumpsuits

Jumpsuits are pretty much a good idea any time of the year. It literally takes half of the effort out of putting together an outfit, and when you are pinched for time, or just don’t want to put too much thought into what to wear, a jumpsuit can be a fashion hero. Another bonus is that most of them are pretty comfy and you can dress them up down, or whichever way you are feeling. I have a section of my closet dedicated to jumpsuits, I have super comfy and casual ones, super dressy ones, and then some that are somewhere in between. This look is focusing in on jumpsuits that are flooding the instagram pages of fashion bloggers. Summer friendly ones that have all the cuteness.

MY LOOK:

I chose a linen blend jumpsuit with red stripes. It was one of those, “I can’t believe this is just $30.00!” finds. I love red, but I don’t wear it as much as I would like, so I went all out and complimented the jumpsuit with red accessories as well.

Get This Jumpsuit For $29.90 Here.

Get These Red Sandals For $168.00 Here.

Get These Red Earrings For $5.90 Here.

If you are looking for a more edgy or dressy version of this jumpsuit, this is a great alternative. It would also be a great piece to have on standby for fashion week.

Get This Jumpsuit For $43.00 Here.