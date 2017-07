Many celebrities turned the smokey eye upside down and flaunted a bold under eye liner. The underliner trend is wearable and very easy to recreate. You just need to go softer on the eyelid and draw a bold line on your lower lash line. A vibrant color is preferred so you can rock the underliner trend in its full potential.

Take a look at the celebrities who mastered the underliner trend.

Allison Williams

The actress proves that you can rock the underliner trend even with soft taupe shades.