Supreme is probably the coolest streetwear brand. Back in 1994, Supreme’s founder James Jebbia established the brand to offer cool clothes to skaters. He even kept his first New York store more open so skaters could enter with their skateboards. Besides skaters, now the brand’s stores welcome celebrities on regular basis. A-listers are often spotted wearing Supreme pieces. Supreme had many extremely successful collaborations with high-end brands such as Undercover, Louis Vuitton, Thom Browne, Levi’s, Lacoste, Comme des Garçons and more. Their recent collaboration with Louis Vuitton had fans of the brand from all around the world camp in front of Supreme’s stores just to put their hands on the pieces.

Supreme Fall/Winter 2017 collection is in the brand’s recognizable edgy style. The collection is dominated by cool outwear. Supreme got you covered for the cold days that are about to come. The collection features cozy coats, bombers, and printed denim jackets. As always, the Supreme pieces have a lot of graphics, bold prints, and the brand’s signature red color. Besides the red, there is a burned orange, and vibrant yellow color spotted in many of the designs.

One of the most noticeable prints is the American dollar one. There is also an eye-catching orange jacket with license plates printed all over it.

Supreme used the camo print in a couple of its designs. This summer the camo print got back on the fashion scene and it seems that it will stay all fall and winter long.

The Fall/Winter 2017 collection features many cool T-shirts and hoodies with the brand’s logo in many variations.There are also some classic pieces such as the white hoodie with the recognizable red brand’s logo on the front. There is also a blue sweatshirt with Supreme all over it that counts as a classic.

Some of the pieces from the Fall/Winter 2017 collection feature artwork from the skater Mark Gonzales. The Playboy bunny emblem is also present in few of the designs.

Altogether the collection has eye catching bold pieces that aren’t made for the shy ones. But If you want more modest pieces, the Supreme’s latest collection still has something to offer. The collection drops on August 17 at Supreme’s NY, LA and Europian stores. Two days later the collection will be available in the brand’s store in Japan. Finally, the pieces will become available to purchase online on August 24.

Photo Credit: Supreme