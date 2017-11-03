Fashion

Sustainable Brand Sadeem Shows Spring 2018 at FFWD

By Updated on

The Saudi Arabian designer Sadeem Alshehail founded her brand Sadeem last year. The designer already has an authority on the couture scene. Sadeem is born in a home with progressive Saudi Arabian parents. Her parents fostered a passion for learning and sense of curiosity since a young age. Alshehail spent a lot of time in her aunt’s atelier where she decided that designing clothes is her life choice as well.

Sadeem Spring 2018 Collection at FFWD pastel blue shirt and black and blue midi skirt
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images
Sadeem Spring 2018 Collection at FFWD blue shirt and black midi skirt
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images

Her parents believed in their daughter’s talents and helped her develop it all around the world. Sadeem traveled across the US, Europe, and the Middle East to attend programmes and institutions to upgrade her talent. All these experiences prepared the grid for Sadeem as an ethical brand. Curious, since a young age, the designer is always seeking for new eco-friendly ways to produce her collections. She pays most of the attention to sustainability and craftsmanship in the making of her designs.

Sadeem Spring 2018 Collection at FFWD black long dress
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images
Sadeem Spring 2018 Collection at FFWD black and white skirt suit
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images

As a leading designer in the region, Sadeem Alshehail showed her Spring 2018 collection during Fashion Forward Week in Dubai. Dubai is the home of her brand, so we all expected to see her on the schedule of FFWD. The Sadeem Spring 2018 Collection carried a nautical vibe. The collection was on the modest side with a variety of everyday pieces that women could easily dress up or dress down. Alshehail creates timeless pieces with confident cuts. The slim-fit dresses that follow the body line had a moment in the collection. Feminine, elegant and figure-accenting, perfect for women who want to look polished from day to night.

Sadeem Spring 2018 Collection at FFWD white tight strapless dress
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images
Sadeem Spring 2018 Collection at FFWD orange maxi dress
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images

“I don’t want my clothes to wear you,” she explains the idea behind her simple, yet beautiful designs.

Currently, the Saudi Arabian designer lives between Dubai and Riyadh. She spends a lot of time in Dubai because this city offers more possibilities to work with sustainable fabrics. She gets recycled fabrics from Japan and turns them into final products in Dubai. Her collections are made of non-toxic materials because Sadeem is well-aware what the pollution does to the world.

Sadeem Spring 2018 Collection at FFWD white top and orange skirt
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images
Sadeem Spring 2018 Collection at FFWD orange top and white skirt
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images

She lives in a country where the most polluting industry in the world- oil is the most developed one. As a designer, Alshehail could contribute to the second most polluting industry in the world. Luckily, she chose to work with non-toxic fabrics and sell eco-friendly designs. Sustainability and Dubai are the future of fashion. She is in the right place to build something big, ethical and beautiful.

Sadeem Spring 2018 Collection at FFWD pastel blue bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images
Sadeem Spring 2018 Collection at FFWD black top and white striped pantsuit
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images

