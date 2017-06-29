Fashion Trends

Swimwear That Suits YOU!

By Updated on

This year especially it has become very clear that the word “body type” is outdated. The days are wondering if you are apple, hourglass, triangle ect are over. It’s been really great to see swimsuit designers and brands create new silhouettes that just about flatter every woman’s figure. If you want to test the waters in this summers hottest swim trends but don’t know where to start we picked the most flattering swimwear that suits you!

header

Check out these 20 sexy styles and find that bikini or one-piece that will make you feel like the beautiful babe that you are!

1.

STITCH-DETAIL-PLUNGE-PINKbandage styles are seriously lust-worthy for summer. This swimsuit is a must have – featuring a vibrant pink, back strap details and a bandage fabric. Find it at ASOS

2.

FORLOVEANDLEMONS-MALLORCAThe classic red swimsuit is updated with this sultry one-piece that flaunts your figure and causes major heat at the beach. Find it at NORDSTROM

3.

black-gingham-bardot-bikini-set-missguidedGingham prints are so on trend right now and this bikini set is seriously lust worthy – featuring a bardot style top and gingham print. Shop MISSGUIDED

4.

express-asymmetrical An an asymmetrical mesh panel commands attention. Mix and match it with your favorite bikini bottoms at EXPRESS

5.

WOLF-WHISTLE-TEXTUREDFront and side tiee ups  put the spotlight on your curves in a balconette bikini top that will absolutely make you feel sexy! Shop ASOS

6.

F21-PLUS-MESH-BIKINIA wetsuit-inspired bikini  featuring side and back mesh-inserts and zipper detail is the perfet suit for summer activities. Find more like this at FOREVER 21

7.

URBANOUTFITTERS-MULTI-ONEPIECEThis holographic swimsuit with a plunging neckline looks great whether you wear it in the pool or pair it with your favorite denim shorts. Shop URBAN OUTFITTERS

8.

OYESWIMWEAR-LUCETTE-TWO-PIECEThis strappy two-piece with a modern off-the-shoulder top and classic high-waisted bottoms is sunshine-ready. Find this at ANTHROPOLOGIE

9.

URBANOUTFITTERS-BLUELIFE-ONEPIECEBoho-femme on sunny days in the waves with this ruffled one-piece swimsuit from URBAN OUTFITTERS

10.

Lip-zip-racerback-boohooShow off your girls or just a glimpse in a flattering one-piece swimsuit designed with a bold contrast zipper for customizable coverage. Shop BOOHOO

11.

EXPRESS-Strappy-Short-Sleeve-SwimEnliven your beach-going attire with this rash guard cover-up. An oh-so sexy lace-up design draws the eye and provides a flirty peek of your sun-kissed skin. Find this set at EXPRESS

12.

SWIMSUITSFORALL-BONSAI Check out the unique print! This swimsuit would be flattering on nearly anyone! I like the coverage while still being different. Shop Sizes 4 to 34 at SWIMSUITS FOR ALL

13.

PRETTYLITTLETHING-BARDOT-ONEPIECE
Be the ultimate beach babe in the seriously smokin’ swimsuit. With a bardot neckline and sultry lace up design, this is perfect for those killer pool parties you’ll be at this summer! More colors availible at PRETTY LITTLE THING

14.

tribal-print-cutout-romweA kaleidoscope of monochromatic color will turn heads in this sleek scoop-neck swimsuit, cut out at the sides for jaw-dropping effect. Shop this at ROMWE

15.

gojane-lets-get-physicalThrow on this trend-right swimsuit to make a cheeky statement! Scoop neck leads to slim shoulder straps and a plunginng back. More colors availible at GO JANE

16.

wildfox-roses-bikiniEverything’s coming up roses in the Dusty Rose Print and mesh ruffle bikini. Shop more silhouettes in this print at WILD FOX

17.

guess-onepieceAsap Rocky x Guess created cool update to the iconic swimsuit. This one features a sexy open back with straps at the middle and neck. Available for a limited time at GUESS

18.

polish-it-off-nastygalWith cross over detailing to the front, this bikini top is one to add to your swim collection. Team up with the matching high-waisted bottoms and some killer shades from NASTY GAL

19.

boohoo-tiedye-onepieceSunny days + groovy vibes in this retro-inspired tie-dye printed one-piece swimsuit in a classic deep front plunge cut. Find more prints in this sillhouette at BOOHOO

20.

ASOS-FLOWER-TRIANGLE-BIKINNIKeep your swim look pretty with this multicolor floral applique bikini set! Shop this sweet set exclusively at ASOS

 

Don’t miss: The Hottest One-Piece Swimsuits for Summer ’17

Recent Posts

Swimwear That Suits YOU!

Fashion Trends

Swimwear That Suits YOU!

This year especially it has become very clear that the word "body type" is outdated. The days are wondering if you are apple, hourglass, triangle ect are over. It's been really great to see swimsuit...

The Most Daring Sheer Dresses Spotted On The Red Carpet

Celebrities Fashion

The Most Daring Sheer Dresses Spotted On The Red Carpet

The sheer dresses have been around for quite a while, but it seems that in 2017 they made their way to the top. In the past, we could spot a naked dress on the red...

Osman Resort 2018 Collection

Fashion

Osman Resort 2018 Collection

Osman is a big visionary who implements art in his designs. In the Resort 2018 collection, he created a whole galaxy of stars and starbursts. The collection is a perfect symphony of elegance and glamor. All...

Carolina Herrera x Mercedes Salazar Jewelry Collection

Accessories Fashion

Carolina Herrera x Mercedes Salazar Jewelry Collection

Carolina Herrera collaborated with the Colombian jewelry designer Mercedes Salazar for her Resort 2018 Collection. The collaboration resulted in playful summer-approved jewelry pieces. Carolina Herrera is well known for her floral romantic dresses that radiate...

Female Celebrities Who Look Beautiful With A Buzz Cut

Celebrities Hairstyles

Female Celebrities Who Look Beautiful With A Buzz Cut

The buzz cut is back in the spotlight in 2017. Many female celebrities shaved their heads and fiercely rocked the masculine buzz cut. Just for the records, the buzz cut has been present for quite...