This year especially it has become very clear that the word “body type” is outdated. The days are wondering if you are apple, hourglass, triangle ect are over. It’s been really great to see swimsuit designers and brands create new silhouettes that just about flatter every woman’s figure. If you want to test the waters in this summers hottest swim trends but don’t know where to start we picked the most flattering swimwear that suits you!

Check out these 20 sexy styles and find that bikini or one-piece that will make you feel like the beautiful babe that you are!

1.

bandage styles are seriously lust-worthy for summer. This swimsuit is a must have – featuring a vibrant pink, back strap details and a bandage fabric. Find it at ASOS

2.

The classic red swimsuit is updated with this sultry one-piece that flaunts your figure and causes major heat at the beach. Find it at NORDSTROM



3.

Gingham prints are so on trend right now and this bikini set is seriously lust worthy – featuring a bardot style top and gingham print. Shop MISSGUIDED



4.

An an asymmetrical mesh panel commands attention. Mix and match it with your favorite bikini bottoms at EXPRESS



5.

Front and side tiee ups put the spotlight on your curves in a balconette bikini top that will absolutely make you feel sexy! Shop ASOS

6.

A wetsuit-inspired bikini featuring side and back mesh-inserts and zipper detail is the perfet suit for summer activities. Find more like this at FOREVER 21

7.

This holographic swimsuit with a plunging neckline looks great whether you wear it in the pool or pair it with your favorite denim shorts. Shop URBAN OUTFITTERS

8.

This strappy two-piece with a modern off-the-shoulder top and classic high-waisted bottoms is sunshine-ready. Find this at ANTHROPOLOGIE

9.

Boho-femme on sunny days in the waves with this ruffled one-piece swimsuit from URBAN OUTFITTERS

10.

Show off your girls or just a glimpse in a flattering one-piece swimsuit designed with a bold contrast zipper for customizable coverage. Shop BOOHOO

11.

Enliven your beach-going attire with this rash guard cover-up. An oh-so sexy lace-up design draws the eye and provides a flirty peek of your sun-kissed skin. Find this set at EXPRESS



12.

Check out the unique print! This swimsuit would be flattering on nearly anyone! I like the coverage while still being different. Shop Sizes 4 to 34 at SWIMSUITS FOR ALL

13.



Be the ultimate beach babe in the seriously smokin’ swimsuit. With a bardot neckline and sultry lace up design, this is perfect for those killer pool parties you’ll be at this summer! More colors availible at PRETTY LITTLE THING

14.

A kaleidoscope of monochromatic color will turn heads in this sleek scoop-neck swimsuit, cut out at the sides for jaw-dropping effect. Shop this at ROMWE

15.

Throw on this trend-right swimsuit to make a cheeky statement! Scoop neck leads to slim shoulder straps and a plunginng back. More colors availible at GO JANE

16.

Everything’s coming up roses in the Dusty Rose Print and mesh ruffle bikini. Shop more silhouettes in this print at WILD FOX

17.

Asap Rocky x Guess created cool update to the iconic swimsuit. This one features a sexy open back with straps at the middle and neck. Available for a limited time at GUESS



18.

With cross over detailing to the front, this bikini top is one to add to your swim collection. Team up with the matching high-waisted bottoms and some killer shades from NASTY GAL

19.

Sunny days + groovy vibes in this retro-inspired tie-dye printed one-piece swimsuit in a classic deep front plunge cut. Find more prints in this sillhouette at BOOHOO

20.

Keep your swim look pretty with this multicolor floral applique bikini set! Shop this sweet set exclusively at ASOS

