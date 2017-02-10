Tadashi Shoji’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line Is Filled With Velvet, Metallics and Fur

The Tadashi Shoji fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed at New York Fashion Week, and the runway was filled with looks with interesting illusions and a real fantasy appeal. The use of metallic that looked like liquid machinated into incredible gowns, printed chiffon and heavy velvet in incredibly rich shades made an impression that seems to be polarizing for some.

Admittedly there was a lot going on in this collection, but the theme was definitely erring on the side of more – much more. More drama, more depth, more design and more fantasy than is often seen in one collection.

Some of the pieces were just awe-inspiring. As an example, the knee-length red rose printed dress with amazing peekaboo lace trimming details at the waist and the deep V-shaped neckline had incredible movement and detail. Furthermore every single one of the liquid metallic gowns is aesthetically interesting.

There was use of skin showing details that allowed just a little peek here and there to accentuate shape and style of the ensembles through most of the looks. The full collection features a lot of details everywhere you look. In some spots it is a bit overwhelming, but it is clear that the Tadashi Shoji fall 2017 collection is set up to appeal to a lot of different clients who will hopefully have a love for details and embellishment.

Though together the collection is a bit overwhelming, it doesn’t take away from the fact that each of the items it completely stunning in its own right. There is no small use of flair here and any person looking to stand out at an event would not have any issue finding an option that would work for them. These are the gowns that are designed to stand out in a manner that is both chic and elegant and thankfully so. There were more than just gowns, with suits included as well if that is your preference.

The whole choice would come down to personal taste, but a collection of show-stopping gown choices should be a bit extra when grouped all together. The high amount of embellishments is expected from Tadashi Shoji, who worked with well-known costume designer Bill Whitten. Tadashi Shoji collections are designed to fill the gap of contemporary special occasion dresses and he has certainly met this goal with fervor this season at New York Fashion Week.

The Tadashi Shoji fall/winter 2017-2018 collection is a perfect example of what to expect out of a brand that specialized in gowns. Metallics, lace, fur, velvet, sheer layers and thoughtfully placed details mean a lot of options. The variety is a mark that this brand is really interested in providing something for everyone.

