Talita Von Furstenberg Models DVF’s Fall 2018 Collection

Diane Von Furstenberg and her eponymous clothing brand are going through significant changes. Just recently DVF’s creative director Jonathan Saunders stepped down from his position in the company. Shortly after that Diane announced that Nathan Jenden will take over Jonathan’s place. Nathan was the leading designer and creative director of DVF starting from 2001 to 2010. He might be coming back to his old workplace, but he’s bringing brand new faces and fresh energy in the company.

Talita Von Furstenberg Models DVF’s Fall 2018 Collection Nathan Jenden

As the face of the brand’s latest campaign for Fall 2018, Jenden decided to tap Von Furstenberg’s niece. Talita Von Furstenberg is an 18-year-old gorgeous girl with an aspiring modeling career ahead of her. Diane expressed her excitement with a photo that dates back to 10 years ago when the young Talita helped her in the preparations for a show. We officially have a new trending face, that soon everyone will be talking about.

Talita Von Furstenberg Models DVF’s Fall 2018 Collection Diane Von Furstenberg

“10 years ago we showed during PITTI in Florence,’ Diane wrote. ‘We showed in the largest private garden and spent a week in that beautiful villa. My granddaughter Talita was nine and asked to come along. I agreed but told her she would have to work! She did. She helped with every detail and we had a great time. A decade later, Nathan and I invited her to be our muse. She shot all day and is a pro.”- Diane captioned the picture.

Talita Von Furstenberg Models DVF’s Fall 2018 Collection black floral dress

For DVF’s Fall 2018 collection, Nathan wanted to recreate some of the brand’s most epic prints and cuts. He still kept things interesting by involving soft aesthetics and feminine silhouettes. The whole line is very playful, vibrant and exciting. Among the array of chic looks, you’ll find styles that are work-appropriate and ones ideal for glam occasions. Jenden loves to experiment with color, so he didn’t pass on the opportunity to include autumn’s most gorgeous shades such as emerald green, toned-down pink, red and hints of mustard.

Talita Von Furstenberg Models DVF’s Fall 2018 Collection green printed dress

In the lookbook, Talita rocks several statement dresses and cool tight jumpsuits. Among the highlights are the leopard-printed mustard and black flowy dress, several upgrades of DVF’s iconic wrap dresses and mesmerizing embroidered floral gowns.

Talita Von Furstenberg Models DVF’s Fall 2018 Collection animal print dress

Talita Von Furstenberg Models DVF’s Fall 2018 Collection green patterned jumpsuit

This is not Talita’s first engagement in the fashion industry. The young fashionista already appeared on the runway on Dolce & Gabbana’s latest fashion show. She most certainly inherited the fashion genes from her iconic grandmother. There is no doubt that the 18-year-old will soon take over the modeling world.

Talita Von Furstenberg Models DVF’s Fall 2018 Collection floral dress

Photo Credit: @dvf/Instagram

