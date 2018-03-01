Target and Hunter Announce Limited-Edition Collab

Target is officially everyone’s favorite store retailer! Thanks to its affordable collaborations with many brands and designers, Target is bringing us all closer to the best shopping experience ever. This time, the retailer partnered with Hunter on a collection that features over 300 items. Yes, you read that right! More than 300 items, including apparel for women, men, kids, accessories, shoes. For the first time ever, the popular footwear brand will introduce home and outdoor products. So stop whatever you’re doing and get ready to shop.



“Hunter has long been regarded for its impeccable design aesthetic, rich heritage, and playful spirit, and based on our research, it’s a brand our guests know and love. So a pairing between our two brands made perfect sense. From the very beginning, we worked with Hunter to develop a well-designed, affordable collection that’s all about fun, optimism, and accessible adventure for the entire family. The colorful, all-weather pieces found in this line are made for enjoying the outdoors — rain or shine — on any budget.”-said Mark Tritton, chief merchandising officer and executive vice president at Target.

The absolute best thing about Target’s collaborations is the pricing. All of the Hunter items from the collection will retail under $80. Now you can get Hunter’s iconic Wellington rain boots for a price between $20 and $45. Otherwise, they retail for around $150. These are the most popular rain boots in the world, with celebrities such as Cara Delevingne, Meghan Markle, Alexa Chung and more rocking them on casual occasions. A larger portion of the pieces will cost under $30, making it very possible to have to wait in line for hours at the Target store to shop Hunter.

Target got into the habit of releasing limited-edition collaborations with different brands and designers. They’ve launched a Victoria Beckham capsule in the past, and everyone went crazy. Another great thing worth mentioning is the size inclusivity, which will range from S to XXL for men, from XS to 3XL for women and from 18M to XL for kids. To celebrate the partnership, the two brands will host a festival in Los Angeles, sometime in March. All the attendees will enjoy the unique opportunity to shop some of the exclusive items from the collection before it makes an official debut.

Target’s Spring 2018 limited-edition line with Hunter will drop on April 14. You can shop the items both in-store and online at target.com. The collection will be available until June 14. For all the Redcard owners, there is an exclusive option of pre-ordering the items, starting from April 7. Shopping on a budget doesn’t get any better than this.

Photo Credit: Target