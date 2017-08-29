Taylor Swift’s New Merch Line is All About Reputation

Take a moment to remember the girly Taylor Swift with romantic curls and innocent face because she doesn’t look like that anymore. The mega-popular singer flaunted a completely different style on her new album cover. The upcoming “Reputation” brings a gothic Taylor Swift. She dropped the first single from the album “Look What You Made Me Do” on Thursday night. The album is scheduled to release on November 10. Taylor wanted to entertain her loyal fans until the big day comes. She released a merch line inspired by the new album and the items are already available to pre-order.

The “Reputation” collection features 11 items so far. Among the pieces, there is a T-shirt with the album’s cover and an embroidered wool gray hat that has “Rep” on it. On the cover next to Taylor Swift’s face there are lyrics written with a gothic font. Many people on the internet claim that Swift took style cues from Kanye West for her new merch line. Fans of the rapper say that the pieces from Swift’s collection remind of Kanye’s Yeezy fashion line as well as “Life of Pablo” clothing pieces. The font used on the cover and on the pieces from the line is the same as the one Kanye used in the “Life of Pablo” merch.

Besides the T-shirts with the album cover, there is a sweatshirt, hoodie, rings and a phone stand. The pieces feature Taylor Swift’s face or lyrics from the album. The t-shirts retail between $45 to $50.There is a black hoodie with a snake at the front and the singer’s name together with the album’s name printed on one of the sleeves. One of the most noticeable pieces is the white sweatshirt with “rep” on it written with the same gothic font. The pieces sell for $75 and $65 respectively.

Taylor Swift’s massive snake rings are made to make a statement. The rings come in 3 colors: rose, gold, and silver. They are covered in rhinestones and retail for $60.

The singer also released a Target exclusive for the new album. The set includes two magazine covers, paintings, poems, fashion portraits and “16 Pages of Handwritten Lyrics by Taylor Swift”.

The pieces from Taylor Swift’s merch line may be a bit pricier, but they would make a perfect gift for the loyal Swifties. The singer announced that every purchased item will get fans closer to tour tickets.

Photo Credit: taylorswift.com