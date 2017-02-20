Temperley London Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line Brings In Vintage Fan Motifs

Alice Temperley’s inspiration of vintage fans led her to create her Temperley London fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection. Those in attendance during London Fashion Week were lucky to see the details in her collection that were inspired by the filigree and floral details of vintage fans.

The filigree that she input in her ensembles was placed with fantastic restraint, allowing for the enhancement of the garment, rather than it being taken over by the print. This allowed every element of the garments to showcase harmoniously as they made it down the runway, giving her work an extra boost. The floral and filigree designs within the fans were clearly beautiful as the collection they inspired is full of nuanced details and a great variation of style options.

As a realist, Alice Temperley did admit that she had envisaged a “cleaner and chicer” aesthetic. The ensembles ranged from chic to daring and interesting with a touch of romance. As the designer of a collection boasting a detailed element of flowers or filigree, which could have easily been an overpowering mangled collection, she deserves a world of credit. The collection was fantastic and let’s be real, her evening wear was brilliantly beautiful.

As with many of the collections that showed during New York Fashion Week – the Temperley London collection was to provide a bit of an escape from the current world through the designs. Temperley confessed: “I’m so sort of bored with the scary world out there that you have to get lost in creating something that’s your own and different and a little bit more dreamscape-y,” and her effort is well appreciated.

The floral prints adorning her collection are done boldly; there is no missing them on full skirts and necklines. The impeccable way that the embellishments like sequins were used was unobtrusive and reasonable creating a tasteful application of the details to the designs. The layered skirts were very interesting with a bit of a worldly traveler vibe to them. Silk jacquard is a favorite amongst a lot of fashion fans and designers, so these options here were definitely well received.

The Temperley London fall/winter 2017-2018 collection really went for goal with gusto in a collection that even included Lederhosen and Princess Di collars and even embroidery with open and closed mouths. Though the design inspiration for the collection was beautifully embellished fans, and the elements of these were definitely seen, Alice Temperley took risks as well and made her collection more likeable.

Her very interesting finishing touch on a few of the looks was the outerwear, which included some long knits that would not necessarily look completely amazing on their own but worked beautifully well with the rest of the ensembles and the collection as a whole.

Photos courtesy of Vogue