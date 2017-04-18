Teresa Missoni Is Launching a Plus-Size Collection

Teresa Maccapani Missoni is launching a plus-sized collaboration collection with Eloquii for summer, and it’s all about providing more women with more choices. Particularly those in the community of women who aren’t given the same fashion options because they aren’t the same size.

“I wanted to give this community an elevated and beautiful product that was designed especially for them,” she told Vogue.

Teresa Missoni is part of the Missoni brand dynasty, with her mother, Angela, as the standing creative director. She hasn’t designed much in the industry, but has always been involved in her family brand, if only as a source of inspiration.

But when Eloquii, which focuses on larger sizing, brought the opportunity to work on a new collection, she jumped on the chance to bring her colorful and carefree wardrobe into it. She told Vogue she wore a lot of maxi-length styles and wanted to bring that comfortable and free-flowing style to the collection, which consists of 24 pieces.

A white crocheted top is super airy, with two seashells as the only true cover, right over the breasts (Little Mermaid style!). There are sketches of mermaids and tropical fish mixed into the prints as well. These whimsical aspects brought in a fun spirit, and the print options were just what we’d expect to bring it all together as a classic summer collection.

Besides the fish and mermaids, Missoni also sketched coral and brought in blue paisley for a tropical beach experience. She said a crucial point in the collection’s creation was focusing on the quality of textiles as they related to summer instead of just the prints and shapes of the garments.

“I knew I wanted to use natural fibers alongside embellished details and beautiful patterns,” she said.

Choosing high-quality textiles brings Missoni’s collection to a new level apart from other plus-sized lineups. It’s luxury fashion with a pricepoint that stays true to Eloquii’s contemporary business style.

More designers are extending to include more sizes than in the past, but it’s still not common for them to move beyond designing basics. It creates an imbalance where some basics are not practical in larger sizes due to textiles or other design principles; women often have to choose between a cute design or something practical.

Missoni is doing away with that stereotype with her new collection. Granted, some of the clothes – like the seashell crocheted top and other bold-colored options – are a bit on the daring side, but all it takes is a bit of confidence to truly pull off. And that’s just how she wants it.

“I wanted my collection to inspire women to feel confident, powerful and – above all – to give them lots of options.”

