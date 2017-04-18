Fashion

Teresa Missoni Is Launching a Plus-Size Collection

By Updated on

Teresa Maccapani Missoni is launching a plus-sized collaboration collection with Eloquii for summer, and it’s all about providing more women with more choices. Particularly those in the community of women who aren’t given the same fashion options because they aren’t the same size.

Teresa Missoni x ELOQUII Plus-Size Collection

“I wanted to give this community an elevated and beautiful product that was designed especially for them,” she told Vogue.

Teresa Missoni is part of the Missoni brand dynasty, with her mother, Angela, as the standing creative director. She hasn’t designed much in the industry, but has always been involved in her family brand, if only as a source of inspiration.

But when Eloquii, which focuses on larger sizing, brought the opportunity to work on a new collection, she jumped on the chance to bring her colorful and carefree wardrobe into it. She told Vogue she wore a lot of maxi-length styles and wanted to bring that comfortable and free-flowing style to the collection, which consists of 24 pieces.

A white crocheted top is super airy, with two seashells as the only true cover, right over the breasts (Little Mermaid style!). There are sketches of mermaids and tropical fish mixed into the prints as well. These whimsical aspects brought in a fun spirit, and the print options were just what we’d expect to bring it all together as a classic summer collection.

Besides the fish and mermaids, Missoni also sketched coral and brought in blue paisley for a tropical beach experience. She said a crucial point in the collection’s creation was focusing on the quality of textiles as they related to summer instead of just the prints and shapes of the garments.

Teresa Missoni x ELOQUII Plus-Size Collection

“I knew I wanted to use natural fibers alongside embellished details and beautiful patterns,” she said.

Choosing high-quality textiles brings Missoni’s collection to a new level apart from other plus-sized lineups. It’s luxury fashion with a pricepoint that stays true to Eloquii’s contemporary business style.

More designers are extending to include more sizes than in the past, but it’s still not common for them to move beyond designing basics. It creates an imbalance where some basics are not practical in larger sizes due to textiles or other design principles; women often have to choose between a cute design or something practical.

Missoni is doing away with that stereotype with her new collection. Granted, some of the clothes – like the seashell crocheted top and other bold-colored options – are a bit on the daring side, but all it takes is a bit of confidence to truly pull off. And that’s just how she wants it.

“I wanted my collection to inspire women to feel confident, powerful and – above all – to give them lots of options.”

Teresa Missoni x ELOQUII Plus-Size Collection

Photos courtesy of Vogue

Recent Posts

Teresa Missoni Is Launching a Plus-Size Collection

Fashion

Teresa Missoni Is Launching a Plus-Size Collection

Teresa Maccapani Missoni is launching a plus-sized collaboration collection with Eloquii for summer, and it's all about providing more women with more choices. Particularly those in the community of women who aren't given the same...

Gigi Hadid To Design New Stuart Weitzman Shoes?

Accessories

Gigi Hadid To Design New Stuart Weitzman Shoes?

Gigi Hadid released a series of posts on her Instagram account that has everyone up in a tizzy, which is not at all unusual for her. Hadid has been fronting campaign after campaign so any...

Oysho’s Summer 2017 Swimwear Collection Is An Ocean Breeze

Lingerie and Swimwear

Oysho’s Summer 2017 Swimwear Collection Is An Ocean Breeze

Oysho’s summer 2017 swimwear collection is finally here, ready to evoke summertime sadness vibes just before the beach season officially begins. Already available for purchase at oysho.com, Oysho’s summer 2017 “Ocean Breeze” collection is composed...

Jimmy Choo Pre-Fall 2017 Ad Campaign

Accessories

Jimmy Choo Pre-Fall 2017 Ad Campaign

The Jimmy Choo pre-fall 2017 ad campaign features the pre-fall collection of shoes and the models Steffy Argelich and Josh Upshaw. There are two different videos showing off the women’s and the men’s pre-fall 2017...

Coachella 2017 Weekend 1 Style Roundup

Fashion

Coachella 2017 Weekend 1 Style Roundup

Coachella 2017 is already filling us with style inspiration aplenty, and we cannot wait for more! Now that Coachella’s first weekend is gone, we can have an all-round style roundup of its fashions, letting its...