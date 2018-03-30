Celebrities Fashion

Teyana Taylor & GCDS Team Up For a Capsule Collection

The Italian streetwear label GCDS (‘God Can’t Destroy Streetwear) tapped the internet sensation Teyana Taylor for a capsule collection. Taylor is a street icon with an authentic style and multiple talents. The first connection with the brand happened last year. The recording artist who is best known for her dance skills in Kanye West’s “Fade” video became the most talked-about figure during NYFW in September 2017. She closed the GCDS fashion show in an all-white logo ensemble with the fiercest walk ever. The 26-year old wore a crop top and briefs accessorized with oversized white sunglasses, hoops and multiple chains.

The Italian label and Teyana are now back with a Harlem-themed capsule. Taylor is a Harlem native and the cult New York neighborhood shaped her fierce style throughout the years. The singer’s personal style includes a lot of oversized street-ready staples. Her collab with GCDS follows the same aesthetic. The capsule dubbed Harlem Made ” it’s streetwear, where the hood and high fashion meet”, Teyana explains. The collection will offer t-shirts, bodysuits, hoodies and more. All the pieces will carry that cool, effortless street vibe. If you were one of those who watched Teyana’s fierce runway walk on repeat, now you can have it in your wardrobe. There is a graphic hoodie from the collection with a photo of the singer’s iconic runway moment topped with lime green text.

Teyana Taylor and GCDS team up for capsule collection graphic hoodie with Teyana Taylor

It’s Harlem made, I am Harlem. So it represents me as well as the culture,” the singer described her collaboration with GCDS.

Giuliano Calza, the founder, and designer of the Italian label added that he was first inspired by a late eighties T-shirt with a picture of Cher holding a rainbow flag. This t-shirt was a part of the singer’s tour merchandise. The designer wanted to celebrate the uniqueness of Teyana Taylor, as a modern style icon in a similar way. So, he refused to chase trends and came up with a collection that honors Taylor’s distinctive style.

Teyana Taylor and GCDS team up for capsule collection Teyana Taylor in camo pants

On April 6, GCDS will celebrate the launch of its capsule with Teyana Taylor with a party in New York. The party will take place at the brand’s new pop-up store at VFiles. The capsule collection will be available to shop at VFiles at 12 Mercer Street starting from April 21. You can also find the pieces online on GCDS’ website. The prices range between $25 to $200.

Teyana Taylor and GCDS team up for capsule collection ruffle shirt

Teyana Taylor also has her own apparel, as a part of her FADE2FIT fitness program. But her collaboration with GCDS will get fans a piece of her style that they can take outside of the gym.

Teyana Taylor and GCDS team up for capsule collection slogan tee

