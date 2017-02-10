Thakoon Unveils Spring/Summer 2017 See-Now-Buy-Now Collection

Thakoon Panichgul just brought warmer waves to New York Fashion Week fall 2017, as he just unveiled a spring/summer 2017 collection instead of a fall/winter 2017-18 one. The fact that Thakoon’s line-up was a spring one only means one thing, namely that the designer adopted the acclaimed see-now-buy-now formula. The Thakoon spring/summer 2017 ready-to-wear and ready-to-buy collection is actually already available on Thakoon.com.

Operating one season behind is always as risky as full of potentials, since as long as the designers unveil something in tune with the seasonal trends, yet with something different from the previous collections (which in this specific case were unveiled in September last year), things are going to get magical indeed, with the garments flying off the online shelves as soon as the models make their appearance. On the contrary, the major risks include presenting something repetitive that will actually do harm to a brand.

In Thakoon’s case, we could say, the Thai-American designer managed to keep things interesting with a ready-to-wear collection, which winks both at the leisure-world, and the one that revolves around minimalism and clean aesthetics.

Like many previous collections of Thakoon, the Thakoon spring/summer 2017 line-up was all about femininity and designs that, only at first glance, seem to be pretty simple. As soon as one examines the staples thoroughly, however, Thakoon’s notorious complex structures appear clearer, with the layered details unveiling delicate patterns that could subtly revamp any outfit.

Thakoon’s 10-piece collection (he always works with small numbers) is, in fact, all about versatility and wearability, with the essentials meant to be specifically mix-and-matched with one another.

For his ready-to-wear spring season, Thakoon decided to center each one of the looks around jackets, with both trench coats and varsity jackets sharing the stage lighting. Starting from there, he built layered outfits that instantly recall those breezy springy days when carrying an extra jacket, just in case, is always a good idea. With that vision in mind, he surely charmed those who began thinking about their styling options for the forthcoming weeks, while browsing through New York Fashion Week’s runway shows.

Thakoon’s strengths could be here specifically translated to the ability of evoking the same couture-esque vibes one gets while watching a runway show, but also presenting a problem and then giving a solution to it. Utilitarian turtleneck sweaters, cozy cropped trousers and ultra-minimal skirts were the results of such a creative stream of consciousness, which in return got enhanced and validated in its desires and aims specifically by Thakoon’s choice of opting for a see-now-buy-now formula.

Thakoon’s color palette for the spring/summer 2017 season was also particularly clever, as he opted for rather neutral shades, except for a few almost metallic reds and greens, which make it possible for anyone to add a tailored item, which is highly versatile and functional, to their wardrobe.

Photos courtesy of Vogue