Celebrities Fashion Video

Thandie Newton Wore Black “Star Wars” Characters On Her Dress

By Updated on

The actress wore every black “Star Wars” character on her dress at the Cannes Film Festival. Watch the video to see the fierce look.

Recent Posts

Thandie Newton Wore Black “Star Wars” Characters On Her Dress

Celebrities Fashion Video

Thandie Newton Wore Black “Star Wars” Characters On Her Dress

The actress wore every black "Star Wars" character on her dress at the Cannes Film Festival. Watch the video to see the fierce look.

Kim Kardashian Under Fire for Promoting Appetite Suppressant

Celebrities Video

Kim Kardashian Under Fire for Promoting Appetite Suppressant

The internet is not happy with what Kim Kardashian was trying to sell on Instagram.

Disney & Target Drop Mickey Mouse-Inspired Beauty Line

Perfumes & Makeup

Disney & Target Drop Mickey Mouse-Inspired Beauty Line

Target is once again bringing immense joy to customers. The popular retailer is taking the beauty game up a notch. Target is not only affordable and accessible but offers a variety of products and constantly...

First Look At Lancôme X Proenza Schouler Makeup Collection

Fashion Perfumes & Makeup Video

First Look At Lancôme X Proenza Schouler Makeup Collection

Are you ready for one of the most exciting designer-makeup brand collaborations ever! Feast your eyes on the Lancôme X Proenza Schouler makeup collection in this video.

Levi’s & Karla Welch Present Their Collab With Celeb Portrait Series

Celebrities Fashion

Levi’s & Karla Welch Present Their Collab With Celeb Portrait Series

Karla Welch is a well-known name in the fashion industry. The stylist is behind many stellar red carpet looks and has worked with icons such as Tracee Ellis Ross, Lorde, Elizabeth Moss and Justin Bieber....