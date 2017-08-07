The 2018 Met Gala Theme Is Revealed

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is well known for its controversial themes throughout the years. Anyway, considering the fact that we live in politically and religiously challenging times the 2018 theme might be the most controversial yet.

According to many sources, Fashion and Religion will be the 2018 Met Gala theme. Few of the sources claimed that they have access to exclusive information from the preliminary discussions. Until now the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute refused to give any official information. Considering the fact that there is plenty of time until the next Met Gala, the planning of the exhibition is still at its beginning.

The religious motifs aren’t something new in the fashion industry. Renewed designers such as John Galliano, Riccardo Tisci, and Jean Paul Gaultier have included religious symbols in some of their previous collections. John Galliano’s 2007 Couture Collection named The Virgins with the Serpents was all about the religion. The star of the campaign was Kylie Minogue who wore some of Galliano’s spring 2017 couture designs with religious elements. John Galliano also designed papal vestments for Dior Fall 2000 Haute Couture runway show. The fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has been inspired by the religion many times throughout the years. Their Fall 2013 Ready-to-wear Collection was strongly influenced by motifs from the Bible. The former creative director of Givenchy Riccardo Tisci is also known for his religious iconography obsession. Moreover, Christopher Kane fiercely mixed punk with religious motifs for his spring 2017 Ready-to-wear collection.

Considering the fact that the greatest designers of all times often incorporate religious motifs in their designs, the newest Met Gala theme shouldn’t surprise us. Besides designers, many celebrities have included elements of religion in their live performances, music videos, and personal style. The greatest pop star of all times Madonna, as well as the mega popular Lady Gaga, are just a few of the celebrities who celebrated the religion through their style and performances.

The Met Gala 2018 is scheduled as always on the first Monday in May. On Monday 7th May 2018 we should all expect to see the most controversial religion-themed Met Gala Exhibition ever. The Met Gala always has the biggest celebrities on its red carpet wearing the most extreme designs and the next year’s event won’t be an exception. This year’s exhibition was all about the avant garde fashion and was dedicated to the designer Rei Kawakubo and her label Comme des Garçons. The 2017 Met Gala “The Art of the In-Between” exhibition is about to close on September 4.