The 30 Most Memorable Looks From the Emmys Red Carpet

The Emmy Awards are a big event, both in the film and fashion industry. Celebrities flaunt mesmerizing gowns on the red carpet that leave everyone breathless. This event was founded 68 years ago, and each year the fashion moments get better. We are only a few days away from this year’s Emmys, so it’s the perfect time to do a small reminder of the most memorable looks from the red carpet. Popular fashion influencers such as Heidi Klum, Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman, Katie Holmes made their cut on the best-dressed list. Take a look at the video to see who else ruled the red carpet at the Emmy Awards throughout the years.



Heidi Klum loves daring gowns. The supermodel made a breathtaking appearance in 2007, in a Dior dress by John Galliano. The glamorous deep red strapless gown, with a thigh-high slit, accented her model body. Heidi’s hairstyle and accessories just added more elegance to her whole look.

Blake Lively’s appearance at the 61st Emmy Awards in 2009, left a major fashion mark in the style history of the event. The Gossip Girl actress at the time was only 22 years old. She looked flaming hot in a red Versace gown. The dress featured a plunging neckline that revealed just enough, to make the dress even more exciting. Blake accessorized her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and finished off with a pair of Christian Louboutin’s.

Julianne Moore made a huge fashion statement at the 64th Emmy Awards in 2002. The lemon yellow gown was courtesy of Raf Simons who designed for Dior at that time. The yellow-hued gown lit up the event. Julianne finished off the look with a bold red lip and wavy hairstyle. Moore made a risky choice, that turned out to be a major fashion statement.