The 7 Best Celebrity Catsuits

The most daring piece in fashion, the catsuit, is making a huge come-back. It might be a very bold choice, but it looks amazing. This sexy one-piece has been around since forever, but it became popular in the 90s. Lately, a lot of high-end designers are making catsuits a part of their collections. Alexandre Vauthier, Miuccia Prada, Versace, all of them showed mesmerizing one-pieces in their latest collections. Starting from the Queen of the catsuits, Jennifer Lopez, to Halsey, here are some of the most popular one-piece looks worn by celebrities.

Thanks to Bella Hadid, catsuits are popular again. The younger Hadid sister made an unexpected choice for this year’s MET Gala. Bella, convinced by Alexander Wang appeared in a bold catsuit by the designer himself. The custom-made piece featured beading from head to toes and a deep plunging back. Hadid wasn’t sure whether this was the right choice since everyone tends to wear glamorous dresses for this event. The fashion risk turned out to be a huge success, and one of the most talked about moments of the night.

Photo Credit: REX/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart is another celebrity who made a huge throwback to the 90s. The actress looked sensational in a strapless sequined catsuit for the Chanel Fall 2017 Couture show that happened in June. Kristen is a known rule-breaker in fashion, but somehow everything she wears looks amazing. Same thing happened with this risky combination. The sparkling catsuit didn’t need any accessories, so Stewart wore only a pair of sunglasses and simple black pumps.

Photo Credit: Splash News

Another very popular catsuit is the one that Cara Delevingne wore for the Movie Awards in 2016. The supermodel and actress looked stunning in a black one-piece by Balmain. Cara finished off the look with a pair of pointed black heels by Jimmy Choo and Hoorsenbuhs jewelry.

Photo Credit: Just Jared

