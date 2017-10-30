Celebrities Fashion

The 9 Best Celebrity Bandage Dresses of the Past 20 Years

By Updated on

Bandage dresses might not be a big item right now, but they ruled the past two decades. You could see them everywhere, from girls in the club to A-listers on the red carpet. Today fashion is very diverse, so everyone rocks their style. But in the 2000s, things were a bit different. There were at least several bandage dresses on every single red carpet. Celebrities blindly followed the trends and weren’t the ones to set them like today. Stars such as Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Kate Winslet stunned in tight bodycon dresses. Hervé Léger is the one responsible for all those super-sexy designs. Here are some of the most memorable celebrity looks that feature iconic body-con dresses.

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham used to love wearing bandage dresses. The singer, now designer, was a big fan of Hervé Léger and his work. One of her most memorable looks includes a daring bandage dress in vibrant colors. For the Marc Jacobs show in 2008, Victoria wore a silver and purple mini dress with a plunging neckline. The skin-tight dress complemented her toned figure. Teenage girls from all over the world were trying to get their hands of this super-chic dress. Posh Spice matched it with a pair of purple peep-toe sandals and a cute purple bag.

The 9 Best Celebrity Bandage Dresses of the Past 20 Years Victoria Beckham silver and purple dress
Photo Credit: WireImage

Taylor Swift made a huge fashion statement during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer took the whole bandage dress trend to another level. While everyone was wearing mini body-con dresses, Swift opted for a long, elegant version. She chose a navy floor-length gown, with a deep-V neckline and an embellished top part. The ultra-tight dress looked stunning on her. The singer added intricate jewelry to complete the look. Taylor had her blonde hair done in retro curls while her makeup was minimal with a hint of red on the lip.

The 9 Best Celebrity Bandage Dresses of the Past 20 Years Taylor Swift navy dress
Photo Credit: WireImage

Recent Posts

The 9 Best Celebrity Bandage Dresses of the Past 20 Years

Celebrities Fashion

The 9 Best Celebrity Bandage Dresses of the Past 20 Years

Bandage dresses might not be a big item right now, but they ruled the past two decades. You could see them everywhere, from girls in the club to A-listers on the red carpet. Today fashion...

Pat McGrath Unveiled “LiquiLust 007” Holiday Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Pat McGrath Unveiled “LiquiLust 007” Holiday Collection

The queen of makeup, Pat McGrath has yet another surprise up her sleeve. If you weren’t already excited about the holiday season, take a look at what Pat has prepared for us. The legendary makeup...

Beautiful & Trendy Nail Designs To Try

Gallery Nails

Beautiful & Trendy Nail Designs To Try

Since Halloween is almost over is time to think about fresh ideas to upgrade your mani. We picked the trendiest nail designs for you to replace you Halloween mani with style. If you want to...

Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes To Try

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes To Try

Halloween is the most anticipated holiday of the year. People enjoy thinking of creative costumes and dressing up as others. Some of them spend months planning their appearance and making all the tiny details of...

The Surprising History of High Heels

Fashion

The Surprising History of High Heels

The women's most loved footwear once belonged in the men's closet. For years only men wore high heeled shoes to show their social status. In fact, way back in the history, the only women who...