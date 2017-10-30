The 9 Best Celebrity Bandage Dresses of the Past 20 Years

Bandage dresses might not be a big item right now, but they ruled the past two decades. You could see them everywhere, from girls in the club to A-listers on the red carpet. Today fashion is very diverse, so everyone rocks their style. But in the 2000s, things were a bit different. There were at least several bandage dresses on every single red carpet. Celebrities blindly followed the trends and weren’t the ones to set them like today. Stars such as Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Kate Winslet stunned in tight bodycon dresses. Hervé Léger is the one responsible for all those super-sexy designs. Here are some of the most memorable celebrity looks that feature iconic body-con dresses.



Spice Girl Victoria Beckham used to love wearing bandage dresses. The singer, now designer, was a big fan of Hervé Léger and his work. One of her most memorable looks includes a daring bandage dress in vibrant colors. For the Marc Jacobs show in 2008, Victoria wore a silver and purple mini dress with a plunging neckline. The skin-tight dress complemented her toned figure. Teenage girls from all over the world were trying to get their hands of this super-chic dress. Posh Spice matched it with a pair of purple peep-toe sandals and a cute purple bag.

Taylor Swift made a huge fashion statement during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer took the whole bandage dress trend to another level. While everyone was wearing mini body-con dresses, Swift opted for a long, elegant version. She chose a navy floor-length gown, with a deep-V neckline and an embellished top part. The ultra-tight dress looked stunning on her. The singer added intricate jewelry to complete the look. Taylor had her blonde hair done in retro curls while her makeup was minimal with a hint of red on the lip.