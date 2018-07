In the wake of the revival of many 90s trends, jelly nails are coming to an Instagram feed near you. This fun nail design is just perfect for summer to wear it together with the trending jelly hoops and slides. Take a look at these gorgeous jelly nails you could rock during the sunny season.

Logomania is front and center in the world of fashion right now, so why not rock this trend on your nails? Put your favorite brand’s logo on a jelly base for the chicest nail art of the season.