The Best Dressed Guests at The Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19. They both looked dreamy, Prince Harry in his uniform, while Meghan Markle in two simple-yet-mesmerizing bridal gowns. Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy designed the now-iconic off-the-shoulder dress with mile-long train. For the evening reception, Markle turned to the beloved designer Stella McCartney who created the high-neck silk gown. The guests at the royal wedding included everyone from royals and influential figures to celebrities. Flip through this article to see all the guest fashion highlights from the royal wedding.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

(Possibly pregnant) Pippa Middleton stole the show at another royal wedding wearing a floral “Hepburn” dress by The Fold London. Her husband James Matthews opted for a multicolored tux.