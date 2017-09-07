Celebrities Fashion Gallery

The Best Dressed Power Couples

By Updated on

There is only one thing better than a celebrity with impeccable style. A celebrity couple that really knows how to dress is the ultimate inspiration. Although all of the influencers have the chance to own amazing clothes, there are some celebs that are very good at putting together their outfits. Many power couples dress to impress everywhere they go.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are the best dressed young duo at the moment. The supermodel stuns with her laid back outfits, while Zayn is always next to her, ready to show off his best style moments. When they attend events together, things get even better. Gigi and her boyfriend cause style envy, and all of us desire to have their closets full of designer pieces.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is another stylish couple. These two look amazing all the time. It doesn’t matter if it’s a red carpet event or just a late night dinner, this power couple knows how to dress.

David Beckham is probably the best-dressed man on planet Earth. His designer wife Victoria has impeccable taste in clothing and nurtures a unique and sophisticated style.  These two the ultimate couple goal, especially when it comes to dressing up.

Feast your eyes on the power couples that have perfected the way they dress.

George and Amal Clooney

The Best Dressed Power Couples George Amal Clooney
Photo Credit: EPA
