The Best Fashion & Art Collabs of 2017

When fashion meets art you get the most magnificent pieces you could even hang on your wall. For die-hard fashionistas, it gets better than a visit to the museum because they get to wear them and show them off. After all, there isn’t a better way to celebrate your favorite artist or art in general then turn yourself into walking art piece. These collabs result in designs that never get out of style – because art is timeless. Here are the best fashion & art collaborations of 2017. The best thing is that you can shop most of these in 2018.

Gucci x Elton John

We all felt the love watching Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2018 show. The mastermind behind the collection, Alessandro Michele took cues of Elton John’s most iconic looks. Now thanks to Gucci you can all have a piece of the living music legend’s style. From tracksuit to heavily embellished designs you can turn to the style of the past decades anytime you want.

Versace x Andy Warhol

Try not to lose your cool on Versace‘s x Andy Warhol wild designs. Donatella Versace paid tribute to her late brother by borrowing the iconic Marilyn Monroe & James Dean print from the ’90s archives. The print was originally created by the pop artist Andy Warhol. Models flaunted show-stopping ensembles done in this print. Time proved that Gianni’s work held up beautifully over time – these almost taken out of the archives dresses are still relevant to the current fashion mood. The best thing is that you can buy most of these in 2018.

Calvin Klein x Andy Warhol

Besides Versace, Calvin Klein was another fashion house that teamed up with the cult artist. The company bought the rights to use Andy Warhol’s artwork from now until 2020. Calvin Klein can use his creations how it pleases and will have access to never-before-published works.

Dior x Lee Bul

Among other artists, Dior also partnered up with the Korean Lee Bul on a Lady Bag glass-like style. The artist covered the cult bag in Plexiglas shards placed in a way to catch the light like a shattered mirror. This bag took over 60 trials to get the final version. Of course, it was worth it.

Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons

We still can’t get over Louis Vuitton‘s fashion tribute to artists such as Boucher, Turner, Manet, Gauguin, Monet and more. The fashion house launched The Masters Collection of bags that featured infamous paintings of the legendary painters.