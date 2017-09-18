Celebrities Fashion

The Best Looks from the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

By

The best fashion moments happen during big events. All of the popular Hollywood stars packed their bags, left Venice and turned to Toronto. The International Toronto Film Festival started on September 7 and lasted until Sunday. During this time many A-listers took over this big Canadian town and transformed it into their fashion scene. These big events gather the most popular stars in the movie industry, that are always ready to flaunt perfect looks.

In spite of their busy schedule and the many events, they have to attend, the celebrities find the time to get ready and look amazing every time they make an appearance. All of them bring fresh, new glamorous moments that are worth taking a look at.

Nicole Kidman was a part of the celebrity crowd at the TIFF. The actress attended the Festival to present even two of her latest movies- “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and “The Upside”. This is probably the highlight year of her career, and the 50-year-old actress looks better than ever. For the HFPA & InStyle Annual Celebration event, Nicole chose an astonishing dress by Valentino. The long-sleeved dress featured a bold pattern and is marked as one of the best fashion moments during TIFF.

The Best Looks from the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival Nicole Kidman printed dress Valentino
Photo Credit: FilmMagic

Another jaw-dropping look is the one by Emma Stone for the premiere of her new movie “Battle of the Sexes”. Stone proved that a simple white dress is enough to make a fashion statement. The actress stunned in a midi pencil white dress by Tom Ford with gold-chain straps. Emma finished off the look with white stilettos and a chic golden clutch.

The Best Looks from the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival Emma Stone White dress Tom Ford
Photo Credit: WireImage

Katherine Waterston served a stunning appearance in a tulle dress from the Dior Resort 2018 collection. Katherine went with a simple black tulle dress, decorated with multicolored sequins. She added a pair of black Dior pumps and left everyone in awe at the premiere of “The Current War”.

The Best Looks from the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival Katherine Waterston
Photo Credit: FilmMagic

