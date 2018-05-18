Celebrities Fashion Video

The Best Looks From The 2018 amfAR Cannes Gala

By Updated on

Feast your eyes on the most stunning celebrity outfits from the 2018 amfAR Gala in this video.

Everything We Know About Chrissy Teigen's & John Legend's Baby

Celebrities Video

Everything We Know About Chrissy Teigen’s & John Legend’s Baby

Here is every detail we know about Chrissy Teigen's & John Legend's baby!

The Most Glamorous Dresses From 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

The Most Glamorous Dresses From 2018 Cannes Film Festival

This year's Cannes Film Festival came to an end. So we decided to round up the most glamorous dresses seen on the red carpet. Check out how Aishwarya Rai, Sara Sampaio, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and...

MAC Drops "Oh Sweetie" Lip Gloss Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

MAC Drops “Oh Sweetie” Lip Gloss Collection

It’s officially time to forget about matte lips and completely surrender to this trend. With the warm weather came bright lip colors in the form of glosses. Although MAC is one of the brands that...

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion Video

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Take a look at the vibrant Calvin Klein 205W39NYC's Pre-Fall 2018 Collection, part of the ongoing collaboration between the brand and The Andy Warhol Foundation.

