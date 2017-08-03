The Best Looks from The Men’s Spring 2018 Collections

Spring is that time of the year when you might need all types of outfit. The days can be as hot as summer, but also as chilly as winter. The Menswear Spring shows for 2018 are already over, and now it is time to summarize what kind of trends we should expect.

This time, many designers found inspiration in the past. A lot of pieces reminded very much of the 60s, 70s, and 90s, but upgraded to their modern versions. The most daring print of 2018 will definitely be the Hawaiian. You could see the fun floral print in shirts, pants, and even bags. Huge fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton and David Hart are the biggest trendsetters that decided to bring that vibrant pattern back from the past.

Suits are also going to be huge. In other words, you don’t need to attend a spring wedding to rock a cool suit. And it can’t be just any color—it has to be a bright pastel one, or a strong bold one such as orange and green.

Another unexpected item that is making a comeback is the shorts. Many fashion houses presented tailored shorts and matched them with shirts and blazers. Some even dared to pair this controversial clothing item with sandals or flip-flops.

And just like with women’s fashion, athleisure style is also big with men’s. This is the laid-back and chic outfits that you can wear and feel comfortable in. Perfect for men that don’t like to overdress and overthink. So the main rule for spring 2018 is to have bright colors in your closet and not be afraid to experiment.

Balmain