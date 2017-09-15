The Best Runway Looks From SS 2018 NYFW

Another successful New York Fashion Week came to an end. On the other hand, many popular fashion houses decided to pass on New York this year, and move their shows to Paris. Big names such as Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein stayed faithful to the Big Apple and presented breathtaking shows.

The fashion craze started with Tom Ford’s show, who brought all the elegance in the Park Avenue Armory. His comeback to the NYFW was marked with women’s power suits and glamorous evening dresses.

Rihanna for her Fenty X Puma show took the presentation to the highest level. Everyone knows that the singer loves extravaganza. Rihanna brought enormous pink sand dunes and motocross stunt riders on the runway. Marc Jacobs had the honors to close the SS 2018 NYFW. The designer presented an exotic collection rich in prints and colors. His tropical-inspired pieces included show-stopping turbans that provided a unique closure of the week.

The most anticipated moment of the NYFW was Kaia Gerber’s runway debut. The 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford walked her first show on the second day for Calvin Klein. After that, Kaia was a part of several other huge shows such as Alexander Wang, Fenty X Puma, and Coach 1941. The young rising star is the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, so she had the honors to close his show in a stunning yellow beaded gown.

Take a look at some of the best fashion moments on the runway from the SS 2018 New York Fashion Week.

Marc Jacobs