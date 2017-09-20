The Best Runway Looks From SS 2018 LFW

The London Fashion Week has officially ended. We had an exciting fashion week with multiple opulent shows. London welcomed some big names for the first time. The Italian designer Giorgio Armani swapped Milan for London this season. He presented a massive Spring 2018 Collection with a variety of power suits. The suits with confident cuts are among the biggest highlights from the LFW.

Opposite of Emporio Armani’s androgynous power suits, Erdem presented out-of-this-world elegant dresses that radiate femininity. Moralioglu’s spring 2018 offerings had a strong royal vibe. He designed a sophisticated collection available to everybody. Erdem’s dresses are among the best offerings from the spring shows so far.

We must also mention Ralph & Russo‘s feminine dresses. The designer duo left everyone in awe with their debut ready-to-wear collection. Tamara and Michael’s idea for RTW dressing involves a bit of couture. We are talking about sheer fabrics, heavy embellishments, and metallic designs. Ralph & Russo’s spring dresses are a must-have for every fashion-forward lady who nurtures an elegant style.

Tommy Hilfiger made an opulent closure of the LFW. The American designer together with the supermodel Gigi Hadid presented a 90s-inspired collection with a strong grunge vibe. The pieces carried Hilfiger’s love for rock music. Edgy designs, red tartan and black leather dominated in the see now, buy now, Fall 2017 Collection.

Donatella Versace had a similar idea for her Versus Versace Spring 2018 collection. Her latest designs featured a lot of checks and graphics. The designer truly understands the fashion DNA of the young generations. As a result to that, she offered casual but edgy pieces. Her Spring 2018 collection is all about making a statement without trying too hard.

Feast your eyes on the best runway looks from the SS 2018 LFW.

