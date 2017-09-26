The Milan Fashion Week surprised this year. With the celebrity audience that NYFW gets and the fresh design energy that LFW is known for, the MFW has always been kind of in between. But this year Milan took the lead. It was an amazing pure Italian experience at its best. Milan was the epicenter of the fashion happenings this season. From Dolce & Gabbana and Versace to Gucci and Giorgio Armani, the Italian fashion masters brought back the spotlight to the Milan Fashion Week.

Gucci threw an unordinary show in a venue full of ancient statues. The designs followed Alessandro Michele’s vintage design aesthetic. The heavily embellished, intricate ensembles left everyone in awe. The collection that was a throwback to many big fashion moments in the past will most certainly have a bright future.

Dolce & Gabbana RTW Spring 2018 collection almost felt like haute couture. The designer duo took everyday objects and transformed them into masterpieces. The astonishing headpieces that Stefano and Domenico designed perfectly complimented the luxury outfits.

Donatella Versace stole the show with a spectacular closure of her Spring 2018 presentation. The designer paid tribute to her designer brother Gianni Versace with his greatest muses. Carla Bruni, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Helena Christensen walked in dazzling golden dresses next to Donatella in honor of the legendary Gianni Versace. The entire Spring 2018 collection reflected his amazing work throughout the years.

Jeremy Scott redefined the terms of ready to wear with his innovative Spring 2018 collection for Moschino. Model-size walking bouquets appeared on the runway and impressed the audience.

We still have to see a lot of big names during Paris Fashion Week, but it’s safe to say that Milan Fashion Week got in the spotlight this year.

Feast your eyes on the best runway looks from SS 2018 MFW.

MSGM