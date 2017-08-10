The Best Street Style Looks From Spring 2018 Copenhagen FW

Traditionally Copenhagen hosts the Nordic Region’s biggest fashion event twice a year. Every February and August happens the Copenhagen Fashion Week. The Copenhagen Spring 2018 Fashion Week started on August 8 and it will last until today. Among the designers who are on the schedule of the Spring 2018 Copenhagen Fashion Week are Astrid Andersen, Ganni, Saks Potts, and Henrik Vibskov. Just a couple of days ago Astrid Andersen announced her collaboration with the Brittish rapper M.I.A. The Danish designer and M.I.A created cool line that resembles the singer’s bold personal style. The collection is also environmentally friendly and some of the pieces are made of recycled materials in collaboration with Parley for the Oceans, an organization that also works with Stella McCartney.

The fashion addicts who got a chance to enjoy the shows during the Copenhagen Spring 2018 Fashion Week flaunted many cool outfits. The Copenhagen street style involved a lot of layers and boots even though the weather is nice in the capital of Denmark right now. There were a lot of colorful bohemian dresses on the streets of Copenhagen these days as well as cute vintage basket bags. The main accessory during the fashion week was the bicycle. Many of the attendees opted for this environmentally friendly type of transportation to explore the city. With a temperature of around 65 degrees Fahrenheit, riding a bike seems like a good idea.

Get ready to see many bright ensembles and eye catching prints. Out of all prints, the floral one dominated the street style of the Copenhagen Spring 2018 Fashion Week. Danes may not have the hottest weather, but they sure have the hottest outfits to flaunt.

Feast your eyes on some of the best street style looks from the Copenhagen Spring 2018 Fashion Week and get inspired for your next colorful attire.