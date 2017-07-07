The Best Street Style Moments at Haute Couture PFW 2017

Aside from the gorgeous looks that you can see on the runways during the Haute Couture Paris Fashion week, the street style is also very inspiring. Many fashion bloggers and influencers flaunt very interesting looks that we can copy. Take look at the standout fashion moment at the 2017 Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

Rich Floral Embroidery

The beautiful Chiara Ferragni was pictured in a heavily embroidered black sheer dress by Dior.