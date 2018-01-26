Fashion

The Betty Boop x Lazy Oaf Collection

No need to wonder how a real Betty Boop would dress nowadays. The animated beauty just got a chic range of clothes that celebrate her character. Betty Boop, who was a fusion of childish and feminine rose to fame thanks to her appearances in cartoons, comics and mass merchandising. She was born on August 9, 1930, and mostly rocked sexy mini dresses ever since. In 2018 her style is getting a modern makeover thanks to her collaboration with Lazy Oaf. The clothing brand is well known for bringing fictional characters to life through their collections. So far we have seen an insanely gorgeous Hello Kitty Collection as well as series of Disney-inspired collections for grown-ups. Finally, the brand collaborated with one of the chicest animated characters to offer us a piece of her style.

“Betty is an icon, someone that I have grown up with, she is sexy, sassy, empowering and essentially street smart. She bucks expectations and goes her own way which is what I encourage everyone to do! Working with Betty has been a dream. As a teen in the ’90s there was a massive explosion of Betty in streetwear, and I really wanted to add that element to our ranges,” Gemma Shiel, Lazy Oaf’s founder, and designer, explained.

Betty Boop x Lazy Oaf Collection striped top

Betty Boop x Lazy Oaf Collection Betty Boop jeans

In case you didn’t know Betty Boop has a history in fashion. The infamous character has a Pantone color named after her. The Betty Boop Red is the same classic red color that she wore in most of her appearances. Thanks to Lazy Oaf, now you can cheer up your wardrobe with this vibrant color. Naturally, most of the pieces celebrate Betty Boop’s love for fire red.

Betty Boop x Lazy Oaf Collection heart print coordinates

Betty Boop x Lazy Oaf Collection heart print trousers

The highlight of the collection is the heart graphics mixed with Betty Boop’s face print. Lazy Oaf offered a jacket and trousers in this show-stopping print. If you are the biggest fan of the character feel free to wear them as coordinates. Furthermore, the range consists of everyday casual pieces that you don’t actually see every day on the streets. We can already see the millennial pink sweater with bow details on the sleeves and the star of the show Betty Boop printed on the front selling out like crazy. For the gals who are on the darker side, there is the black mini dress with black and white graphics of Betty Boop. The entire collection is cuteness overload from the striped tops with the character’s face to the sheer heart-emblazoned red cover-up.

Betty Boop x Lazy Oaf Collection sheer cover-up

Betty Boop x Lazy Oaf Collection sheer cover-up

The Betty Boop x Lazy Oaf collection launches today, on January 25 on the brand’s website LazyOaf.com and selected retailers across the world. The collection features some unisex pieces and the prices range from $9.85 to $131.29. Lazy Oaf made sure there is something for every budget and every Betty Boop’s fan out there.

Betty Boop x Lazy Oaf Collection cropped pink sweater

Betty Boop x Lazy Oaf Collection Betty Boop tote

Photo Credit: Lazy Oaf

