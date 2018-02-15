Accessories Fashion Trends Video

The Biggest Accessory Trends for Fall 2018 from NYFW

By Updated on

The Biggest Accessory Trends for Fall 2018 from NYFW
Get ready to welcome some old school hair accessories in Fall 2018 – those you never considered as cool! The biggest accessory trends for next fall are on the maximalist side and ready to make take your style to another level. Get a glimpse of what’s going to be on trend according to the last NYFW in this video.
Photo Credit: Getty Images

