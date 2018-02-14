Fashion

The Biggest Fall 2018 Fashion Trends from NYFW

By Updated on

The Biggest Fall 2018 Trends From NYFW
Move over minimalism, in 2018 it’s all about being extra. Next fall, the world of fashion will appreciate exaggerating in the form of show-stopping prints, sequins, metallic fabrics, and vivid colors. There is no room for the shy ones, in 2018 it’s finally time to express your wildest fashion fantasies. Watch the video to see the biggest NYFW’s trends for Fall 2018.
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Recent Posts

Alice + Olivia Fall 2018 Ready-to-Wear Collection

Fashion

Alice + Olivia Fall 2018 Ready-to-Wear Collection

With maximalism taking over in 2018, Stacey Bendet will most certainly have a good year. The designer behind the playful brand Alice + Olivia has always been a celebrator of color, details and in general...

The Biggest Fall 2018 Fashion Trends from NYFW

Fashion

The Biggest Fall 2018 Fashion Trends from NYFW

Move over minimalism, in 2018 it's all about being extra. Next fall, the world of fashion will appreciate exaggerating in the form of show-stopping prints, sequins, metallic fabrics, and vivid colors. There is no room...

Talita Von Furstenberg Models DVF’s Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Talita Von Furstenberg Models DVF’s Fall 2018 Collection

Diane Von Furstenberg and her eponymous clothing brand are going through significant changes. Just recently DVF’s creative director Jonathan Saunders stepped down from his position in the company. Shortly after that Diane announced that Nathan...

Coach 1941 Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Coach 1941 Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Coach's Stuart Vevers brought autumn leaves on the runway and transformed the venue into a dark forest. The British designer presented his Fall 2018 collection for Coach 1941 at NYFW with a spooky show. The...

Calvin Klein Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Calvin Klein Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Raf Simons's Fall 2018 collection for Calvin Klein expressed his pessimistic views of the current situation in the American society. The designer transformed the American Stock Exchange into a creepy farm filled with popcorn. Models...