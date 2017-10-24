The British Fashion Council Announced The Nominees for 2017

The Fashion Awards announced the official nominees for 2017. Thirty-five designers are in the race of winning one of the prestigious categories. This year the Fashion Awards will happen on December 4. The astonishing Royal Albert Hall in London will be the place to be that night. This is one of the most important fashion events that celebrate the best ones in the industry. Each year this happening gathers famous fashion names, influencers, models, and designers. Aside from that, guests will be entertained with spectacular music performances by some of the best performers at the moment.

The Chairman of the British Fashion Council, Natalie Massenet and the CEO Caroline Rush revealed the nominations for this year’s awards. The two were accompanied by Nadja Swarovski, who is a part of the executive board of the luxury brand. Swarovski is the leading sponsor of the awards. Every single nominee has made a remarkable contribution in some way for the industry during the past year. In 2016 the event was rebranded and excluded the word “British” from the name. The whole point is to make the Fashion Awards more international.

“We are delighted to announce the nominees for the 2017 Fashion Awards. These fantastic talents are the very best of the global industry… Young designers are the heartbeat of our business, and it is up to all of us to foster and champion their vision.”- said Nadja.

Jonathan Anderson is the designer that earned most nominations this year, including ones for Designer of the Year, Accessories Designer of the Year, British Designer of the Year for womenswear and menswear. Another big surprise is the nomination of Rihanna and her collaboration with Puma. The singer scored a place on the list for Urban Luxe Brand, along Off-White, Vetements, Supreme and Gosha Rubchinskiy.

The Model of the Year and Designer of the Year are always the most exciting categories. In the first one, Kaia Gerber is making her debut on the list with only 16 years. She is accompanied by sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, Adwoa Aboah and Winnie Harlow. In the race for Designer of the Year, you will notice the renowned names of Alessandro Michele for Gucci, Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior, Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, Phoebe Philo for Céline and Jonathan Anderson for Loewe.

The Fashion Awards event donates a lot of funds to the BFC education foundation. All of the money is used to support young and emerging talents by helping them with scholarships. Last year the event raised more than $900.000 and half of that was used for the education foundation.