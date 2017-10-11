The Daily Show Star Aasif Mandvi is Married-See The Dazzling Wedding

The American-Indian actor Aasif Mandvi got married with a very traditional celebration. The Daily Show correspondent married his beautiful partner Shaifali Puri at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, the bride’s hometown. They were the first couple in the history to exchange vows on the main stage of the theatre. The wedding ceremony included elements of the Hindu and Muslim cultures in every possible aspect. From the setting at the venue to the clothes and the food, everything was in the spirit of their cultures. The couple tied the knot in front of 220 people. This video will take you inside the Aasif Mandvi’s dazzling wedding.



Mandvi and Prui met in 2013 thanks to a mutual friend. They got engaged in October 2016 in Big Sur, California. They were on a vacation when Mandvi decided to propose.

“There were still clouds, and I thought I would have to give up hope of proposing with a view of the ocean, but the clouds magically parted for 15 minutes,” Mandvi adds. “I got down on one knee, half underwater, and asked her to marry me,” Aasif shared.

Shaifali’s family is Hindu and Aasif’s is Muslim. So the couple decided to embrace their multicultural backgrounds on their wedding day. The Daily Show star ditched the concept of Hollywood wedding for a vivid cultural ceremony. Their wedding outfits were designed by the Indian designer Anita Dongre. The bride wore a traditional lehenga for which she traveled to Dongre’s showroom in New Delhi. Mandvi wore an embroidered sherwani for the ceremony. The comedian also wore Sebastien Grey for the reception. The intricate designs blended seamlessly with the traditional setting of the venue.

Their wedding was a colorful multicultural event. The actor and his wife even performed some traditional rituals that are common to their cultures. Shaifali also prepared a heart-melting speech for her husband for the ceremony.