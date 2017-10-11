Fashion

The Daily Show Star Aasif Mandvi is Married-See The Dazzling Wedding

By Updated on

The American-Indian actor Aasif Mandvi got married with a very traditional celebration. The Daily Show correspondent married his beautiful partner Shaifali Puri at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, the bride’s hometown. They were the first couple in the history to exchange vows on the main stage of the theatre. The wedding ceremony included elements of the Hindu and Muslim cultures in every possible aspect. From the setting at the venue to the clothes and the food, everything was in the spirit of their cultures. The couple tied the knot in front of 220 people. This video will take you inside the Aasif Mandvi’s dazzling wedding.

Mandvi and Prui met in 2013 thanks to a mutual friend. They got engaged in October 2016 in Big Sur, California. They were on a vacation when Mandvi decided to propose.

“There were still clouds, and I thought I would have to give up hope of proposing with a view of the ocean, but the clouds magically parted for 15 minutes,” Mandvi adds. “I got down on one knee, half underwater, and asked her to marry me,” Aasif shared.

The Daily Show Star Aasaf Mandvi is Married see the dazzling wedding
Photo Credit: Whitney Chamberlin/Our Labor of Love

Shaifali’s family is Hindu and Aasif’s is Muslim. So the couple decided to embrace their multicultural backgrounds on their wedding day. The Daily Show star ditched the concept of Hollywood wedding for a vivid cultural ceremony. Their wedding outfits were designed by the Indian designer Anita Dongre. The bride wore a traditional lehenga for which she traveled to Dongre’s showroom in New Delhi. Mandvi wore an embroidered sherwani for the ceremony. The comedian also wore Sebastien Grey for the reception. The intricate designs blended seamlessly with the traditional setting of the venue.

The Daily Show Star Aasaf Mandvi is Married see the dazzling wedding traditional Hindu gown
Photo Credit: Whitney Chamberlin/Our Labor of Love

Their wedding was a colorful multicultural event. The actor and his wife even performed some traditional rituals that are common to their cultures. Shaifali also prepared a heart-melting speech for her husband for the ceremony.

The Daily Show Star Aasaf Mandvi is Married see the dazzling wedding
Photo Credit: Whitney Chamberlin/Our Labor of Love

Recent Posts

The Daily Show Star Aasif Mandvi is Married-See The Dazzling Wedding

Fashion

The Daily Show Star Aasif Mandvi is Married-See The Dazzling Wedding

The American-Indian actor Aasif Mandvi got married with a very traditional celebration. The Daily Show correspondent married his beautiful partner Shaifali Puri at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, the bride’s hometown. They were the first...

Wet n Wild Casts The First Albino Model For Beauty Campaign

Perfumes & Makeup

Wet n Wild Casts The First Albino Model For Beauty Campaign

The beauty industry is slowly progressing thanks to bold personalities. One of those is the albino model Diandra Forrest who moves the boundaries in the beauty world with her inspiring work. The 27-year old model...

Fabulous Ways to Upgrade Your Hairstyle With Bobby Pins

Accessories Gallery Hairstyles

Fabulous Ways to Upgrade Your Hairstyle With Bobby Pins

If you want your hairstyle to stand out, then you have to decorate it with fun details. Beautiful bejeweled hair pieces are just one way to do it. Some ladies love floral accessories, while others...

Best Looks From The Bridal Fall 2018 Collections

Fashion

Best Looks From The Bridal Fall 2018 Collections

After the long fashion month, we finally had a chance to get a first look at the bridal trends for Fall 2018. The NYBFW is much different than the regular NYFW and any fashion week...

Bella Hadid’s 11 Best Fashion Looks

Fashion

Bella Hadid’s 11 Best Fashion Looks

The mega-popular Bella Hadid just celebrated her 21 birthday. But Bella sets new trends on daily basis. Each time the young style icon steps out, she sets new boundaries of what is modern and fashionable....