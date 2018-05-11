The Disney x Coach: A Dark Fairy Tale Collab

Coach is about to have another exciting collaborative collection with Disney. This time the fashion brand decided to explore the dark side of the Disney stories. The good old fairy tales that you love ever since early childhood are about to get an edgy twist. If you can’t imagine Snow White having a dark side, Coach’s Stuart Vevers certainly can for the sake of a killer collab.



“It was fun to explore the darker side of these stories and mix Disney’s nostalgic charm with Coach’s creativity to bring my memories from these fairy tales to life within our world of accessories and ready-to-wear. The Disney spirit truly reinforces the new youthful perspective we are bringing to luxury at Coach,” Vevers said in a statement.

The Disney x Coach: A Dark Fairy Tale collection combines Disney’s stories with gothic elements. The collab includes everything from jackets and dresses to bags, wallets, and sneakers. Among the Disney references in the collection, there are iconographies from “Sleeping Beauty” and “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” These two Disney princesses are finally showing off their edgy side for Coach. Forget about Aurora’s and Snow White’s dreamy frocks, they are all about rock-n-roll in the Disney x Coach collection.

So, how could these lovely Disney stories possibly go dark? Let’s start with the most obvious elements. If there is one of the dwarfs who deserves a place in this Coach collection, that must be Grumpy. You can see his name written on bags alongside fun patches including his grumpy-looking eyes. However, he is not the only dwarf who managed to score a high-fashion gig. Stuart Vevers also tapped Happy, Sneezy, and Sleepy for his Disney x Coach collection. Snow White and Aurora are too good to have a dark side, but their stories do. You can spot the poisoned apple on many of the designs as well as the mystic castle from “Sleeping Beauty.”

Selena Gomez will probably be one of the first to put her hands on the Disney x Coach: A Dark Fairy Tale collection. The star is Coach’s most powerful brand ambassador. On the first Monday in May, at the Met Gala, she stepped out wearing a dreamy gown designed by Coach’s Stuart Vevers. Selena is also working on her first clothing collection with the brand that will launch this fall. While you are waiting to score Gomez-approved designer pieces, you can shop the Disney x Coach: A Dark Fairy Tale collection starting from May 14. The collection will be available both online and in stores.

Photo Credit: Coach