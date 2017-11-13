Celebrities Fashion

The Eras of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has been a part of the music scene for quite a while. The singer first appeared at the beginning of the 2000s. Since then, she managed to rise into a world phenomenon and one of the most famous artists ever. Each time Taylor releases an album, she goes through a fashion evolution. It involves brand new sounds, hairstyles and looks. With the launch of “Reputation”, she is already breaking records. After staying off-the-radar for a while, the singer is back stronger and better looking.

We all remember her as the cute country singer with curly hair. During her initial fame, Taylor mostly kept her makeup and hair natural. She also had many questionable choices when it comes to her outfits. Although now we are used to seeing her in perfectly styled looks, that wasn’t always the case. Swift wore cowboy boots and laid-back outfits even for red carpet appearances. That was almost 10 years ago, and thankfully she passed that stage very quickly. For the Country Music Awards in 2006, the young star went with a pair of embellished metallic cowboy boots and a simple printed dress. Who would’ve thought that she would transform into the fashion icon she is today.

The Eras of Taylor Swift embellished cowboy boots printed dress
Photo Credit: FilmMagic

The period between 2012 and 2013 marks her transition from country to pop. That is when she released her album “Red” and ditched the voluminous curly hair. Taylor debuted a stronger look with sleek fringed hairstyle and a fierce red lip. That is also the time when she started attending high-end shows and fashion weeks. In 2013 she watched the Elie Saab SS13 show in Paris from the front row. For the occasion, Swift wore a super-chic light blue mini dress and strappy sandals.

The Eras of Taylor Swift blue mini dress
Photo Credit: Bauer Griffin

With the debut of “Reputation”, we saw a new Taylor Swift who looks fierce. Her videos are like short movies, where she transforms into many different characters. We can’t wait to see what more she has up her sleeve.

