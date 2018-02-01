Accessories Fashion Trends Video

The Eyewear From The Runway You’ll Want to Try in 2018

The eyewear trends you will want to try in 2018 cat sunglasses
Photo Credit: Getty Images
We are presenting you the chicest pairs of sunglasses you won’t be able to resist in 2018. From show-stopping embellished styles to thick grandma eyeglasses, the 2018’s eyewear trends are anything but ordinary. See all the coolest pairs expected to rule in 2018 in this video.

