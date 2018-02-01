The Eyewear From The Runway You’ll Want to Try in 2018

Recent Posts
[caption id="attachment_96654" align="alignnone" width="700"] Photo Credit: Getty Images[/caption] We are presenting you the chicest pairs of sunglasses you won't be able to resist in 2018. From show-stopping embellished styles to thick grandma eyeglasses, the 2018's...
We have been seeing florals patterns and prints consecutively for quite a few seasons now, and the forecast states that they are not going anywhere. Transitioning from spring, to summer, then even into winter, the...
There was a time when we avoided elongated eyeshadow looks and turned to a subtle application of the eyeshadows around the eyes. Well, those days aren't over, but something else is taking the lead in...
[caption id="attachment_96608" align="alignnone" width="700"] Photo By @rossmichaelssalon/Instagram[/caption] We went crazy over the unicorn and mermaid hair trends, but most of us just kept a virtual relationship with those bold hair colors. In 2018, we are...
[caption id="attachment_96590" align="alignnone" width="700"] Photo By @parishilton/Instagram[/caption] Kanye West tapped some of the most influential Insta personalities and celebs for his latest lookbook. The biggest surprise of the YEEZY Season 6 campaign was Paris Hilton....