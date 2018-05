Celebrities love flaunting dresses that leave us breathless. And there is one detail that can make a gown very special. Mile-long, statement trains are something we all can’t get enough off. Take a look at some of the fiercest trains ever seen on the red carpet.

Kerry Washington

This mesmerizing Prada dress will stay remembered as one of the most memorable ones in the Met Gala history. The gorgeous pink color really flatters Kerry‘s skin tone.